Talks have taken place over a new memorial in Alrewas to honour Parliament workers who have lost their lives due to causes such as war or terrorism.
MPs visited the National Memorial Arboretum yesterday (27th February) as part of the plans which would see members, peers, staff, police and other Westminster workers remembered.
The delegation of members of the House of Commons Speaker’s Memorial Committee included Amanda Milling, Dan Jarvis, Richard Foord, Ian Paisley and local MP Michael Fabricant.
The Lichfield MP said:
“Before MPs headed down to the House of Commons, the chief executive of the National Memorial Arboretum, Philippa Rawlinson, and her team showed my colleagues some of the different memorial types at the site.
“We visited the National Armed Forces Memorial and attended a moving service in the chapel where there is an act of remembrance 365 days a year at 11am. This is unique in the United Kingdom.
“I know that the visiting MPs were hugely impressed with the arboretum and I hope that other MPs who could not make it will find time to visit on some other occasion. We were hugely grateful to the National Memorial Arboretum for sparing us the time to show us around.
“If this memorial does get the go ahead, I hope it will be an interactive facility including benches to provide visitors somewhere to rest, contemplate, and remind them of the ambiance of the House of Commons.”Michael Fabricant