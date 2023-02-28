Talks have taken place over a new memorial in Alrewas to honour Parliament workers who have lost their lives due to causes such as war or terrorism.

MPs visited the National Memorial Arboretum yesterday (27th February) as part of the plans which would see members, peers, staff, police and other Westminster workers remembered.

The delegation of members of the House of Commons Speaker’s Memorial Committee included Amanda Milling, Dan Jarvis, Richard Foord, Ian Paisley and local MP Michael Fabricant.

The Lichfield MP said: