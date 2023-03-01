Police are trying to trace burglars who took jewellery from a Lichfield antiques centre.

The incident happened at around 2am yesterday (28th February) at a unit on Minster Pool Walk.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The offenders managed to force their way inside and took a number of jewellery items before making their escape.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with any information or relevant CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time are asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 81 of 28th February. Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.