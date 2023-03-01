A cabinet member at Lichfield District Council says she will not be standing for the Conservatives at the May local elections after being de-selected.

Cllr Elizabeth Little currently represents the Little Aston and Stonnall ward.

But despite holding a position as the cabinet member for waste and recycling after being brought in following the controversial blue bag roll-out, she says she has now been told she will not be able to defend her seat.

Cllr Little said:

“I am not standing due to the Tory party selection criteria – two men aged over 60 were favoured instead of me. “I was asked to stand for other seats within Lichfield, however I have lived in Stonnall all my life and wanted to represent the area I have loved and lived in for that time. “Instead, Stonnall and Little Aston has one Tory candidate from Stonnall and the other who lives in Lichfield city – let’s hope the seat is challenged and the electorate really get a choice.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Little, whose husband Alastair announced he would not be standing in May having previously quit the Conservatives to stand as an independent member of Lichfield District Council, said she had complained over the decision not to select her.

“My complaint was submitted to the party, including remarks made by a fellow party member during the Covid pandemic about having my daughter with me during virtual meetings. “The party simply did not read my complaint regarding the selection process, despite having evidence and statements from various sources. “In fact, one regional party officer gave me a legal contact to follow up on, but I have decided to move on.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Little said she was concerned her status as “a woman of childbearing age” and her views on a local MP had led to the Conservatives preventing her from standing in the ward.

“I have since found out via multiple sources that some of those involved in my de-selection are in support of the MP Chris Pincher returning – one thing I vehemently do not support.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Little said she had yet to decide whether to stand as an independent candidate.

“I am undecided on that at the moment – how I have been treated has left a very bitter taste.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said he was “disappointed” by the news that Cllr Little had been de-selected having supported her application to stand again in the local elections