Drivers on a key route through Lichfield are facing delays due to emergency roadworks.

Temporary traffic lights have been put in place at Lichfield Trent Valley island.

Tailbacks are currently being reported on a number of routes in the area as a result, with queues of traffic stretching up Trent Valley Road, Eastern Avenue and Cappers Lane.

Motorists are being warned by Cadent, which is carrying out the works, that the delays could continue until 10th March.