Emergency roadworks in Lichfield have caused “absolute chaos” on local roads, according to motorists.

Cadent warned that the delays could last until 10th March as it carries out repairs at Trent Valley island.

Temporary traffic lights at the junction have led to lengthy tailbacks stretching back on to the A38 and along surrounding roads.

One driver said:

“It has been just awful. It took 45 minutes to get to Lichfield from Swinfen Island to get home due to the total gridlock.”

Another added:

“There is no signage on the A38 telling people to avoid the turn-off. All of Boley Park and Trent Valley is gridlocked.”

Meanwhile, Streethay residents were also left frustrated with no prospect of an alternative route.