The minds of violent offenders will be explored at a talk in Lichfield.

Forensic psychologist Dr Sohom Das, who has worked in high-security prisons, secure hospital wards and courtrooms across the country, will speak at The Hub at St Marys on 24th March as part of the Lichfield Literature Festival.

A spokesperson said:

“From the young woman who smothered her two-year-old nephew in a flash of psychosis to the teenager who set his house on fire with his mother locked inside, Dr Sohom Das offers a brutally shocking, grizzly but fascinating insight into the true stories of patients and cases during his career treating mentally disordered offenders.” Lichfield Literature Festival spokesperson

Tickets to the 2pm talk are £12 and can be booked online.