The minds of violent offenders will be explored at a talk in Lichfield.
Forensic psychologist Dr Sohom Das, who has worked in high-security prisons, secure hospital wards and courtrooms across the country, will speak at The Hub at St Marys on 24th March as part of the Lichfield Literature Festival.
A spokesperson said:
“From the young woman who smothered her two-year-old nephew in a flash of psychosis to the teenager who set his house on fire with his mother locked inside, Dr Sohom Das offers a brutally shocking, grizzly but fascinating insight into the true stories of patients and cases during his career treating mentally disordered offenders.”Lichfield Literature Festival spokesperson
Tickets to the 2pm talk are £12 and can be booked online.