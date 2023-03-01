Parents across Lichfield and Burntwood are discovering where their children will be going to secondary school from September.

Staffordshire County Council said nine out of ten parents across the county have been allocated their first choice for the new Year 7 intake later this year.

Of the 8,324 offers made, 92.5% received their top selection – above the national average of 83% – while around 97.8% got one of their top three school choices.

Cllr Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education, said:

“I’m pleased to see we have once again been able to offer a first choice secondary school place to the majority of parents. “This achievement is also testament to the tireless efforts of our admissions team, who try to make the application process for parents as easy as possible, and work diligently to ensure every Staffordshire child that needs a secondary school place in September has one. “Giving clear guidance, plus working with schools in Staffordshire and in neighbouring authorities, means we can allocate school places efficiently and, in the vast majority of cases, allocate parents one of their top three preferred schools.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

Information on how places were allocated at oversubscribed schools, schools with vacancies and the appeals process can be found through the council’s website.