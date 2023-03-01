An organisation has called for councillors in Lichfield and Burntwood to back calls for disposable vapes to be banned.

It comes after Dundee City Council became the first local authority in Scotland to back a campaign to end the sale of such products.

The Zero Carbon Lichfield group said more councillors needed to lend their weight to similar calls in England.

“This is something Lichfield District Council should do immediately. “These vapes are being littered across the district, along with their packaging – something Lichfield Litter Legends know only too well. “They should never have been approved as a product.” Zero Carbon Lichfield spokesperson

The original campaign in Scotland was launched by Laura Young who told STV News: