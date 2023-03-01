A session in Lichfield will offer support for families affected by dementia.
The Alzheimer’s Society will host the advance planning and palliative support workshop at Lichfield Community Fire Station.
A spokesperson said:
“Our sessions bring people affected by dementia together to start a conversation about planning for the future.
“You will leave with the tools and knowledge you require to discuss advance care planning with your loved ones.”Alzheimer’s Society spokesperson
The session will take place at 11am on 25th May.
To book a place, email advanceplanningstaffordshire@alzheimers.org.uk or call 01543 573936.