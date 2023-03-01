More acts have been added to the line-up for a music festival near Lichfield.

Bearded Theory will take place at Catton Hall from 25th to 28th May.

The line-up has now been expanded, with the likes of Pretenders, Billy Bragg, Anna Calvi, Public Service Broadcasting, Beth Orton, Alvvays, Sleeper, Jealous Nostril and The Go! Team added.

They join previously confirmed artists such as Primal Scream, Echo and the Bunnymen, Flogging Molly and Gary Numan.

A spokesperson said:

“Cherished for its intimate, idyllic location, grassroots ethos and miscellany of musical offerings, the festival has become a sanctity for alternative music lovers across the country and for the local community alike.” Bearded Theory spokesperson

Tickets for the Bearded Theory festival are available online.