An outreach project is seeking to protect rough sleepers in Staffordshire by ensuring they have had their Covid-19 vaccinations.
More than 40 homeless people across the county have recently been given jabs at shelters and support venues by an NHS team.
Emma Holmes, from The Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust and NHS Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board’s targeted vaccination team, said:
“We’re really pleased to offer protection to these vulnerable people, especially during the extreme cold weather of winter.
“Holding clinics at warm spaces and places offering food and shelter to these people is a great way of reaching them and engaging them in the Covid-19 vaccination programme.”Emma Holmes