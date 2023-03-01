People are being invited to join a working party at a Whittington green space this weekend.

The group will be at Swan Meadow on Sunday (5th March).

They will meet at 10am and carry out weeding as well as bulb planting.

The space is managed by Whittington and Fisherwick Environment Group with the support of the parish council, but are keen for volunteers to help ensure the poppy display takes place annually and that flowers bloom at other times of the year.

Participants are invited to bring a trowel and join the community effort.