A new Lichfield primary school has appointed its first ever reception teacher.

Anna Seward Primary School will welcome pupils through the door for the first time in September.

The £7million facility has been created to meet additional demand for school places following the construction of the Deanslade Park housing development.

The Arthur Terry Learning Partnership has confirmed the appointment of Alfie Eke as the new reception teacher and the new school’s first Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) lead.

Mr Eke, who has previously spent five years teaching in North Yorkshire, said:

“I am very excited to be the EYFS lead and reception teacher at Anna Seward Primary School – I feel extremely lucky to be able to teach the very first class, which is something many teachers will never get the experience to do. “I love teaching reception and I am always amazed at how much children learn in this first year of school. Children learn such important skills in reception and it is extremely rewarding to help lay foundations for the rest of their schooling. “I cannot wait to get to know all of the wonderful children and families that will become a part of the Anna Seward family and I look forward to sharing this wonderful and exciting journey with them all.” Alfie Eke

Head of school Richard Storer said: