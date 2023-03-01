Tributes have been paid to a former Lichfield councillor.
Margaret Stanhope MBE served as member of Lichfield District Council over a number of decades.
Cllr Thomas Marshall told a meeting of the local authority that his former Conservative colleague was “a real character”.
“Her 45 year stint as a member of this authority and its forerunner is unprecedented – the official recognition of her public service in the form of her MBE was very richly deserved.
“Margaret’s desire to represent the local community remained undiminished throughout her adult life.
“For the two decades I knew her she was a leading light of this place. She was always authoritative, straight talking, impecably-mannered and impeccably dressed too.
“Her ability to state her case clearly and with gravitas earned her enormous respect. Her inimitable laugh was a very endearing characteristic.
“All who knew her have been very fortunate – she has definitely enhanced and brightened the lives of a great many.”Cllr Thomas Marshall, Lichfield District Council
Council chair Cllr Colin Greatorex described the former cabinet member as “a politician’s politician”.
“She knew when to come into a debate. She’d listen, wouldn’t always be first to speak, but made points that needed making at the right time.
“Margaret was never short of an opinion – she didn’t hold back, but it was always very definite, well-measured and argued.
“Margaret Stanhope would work Alrewas into every speech, such was her dedication to that parish.
“I will miss her.”Cllr Colin Greatorex, Lichfield District Council
I was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Margaret Stanhope MBE JP who I was privileged to work alongside her on the Lichfield Magistrates bench and the local health authority. The Margaret Stanhope Centre mental health unit at Burton Hospital (now closed)and the Greenhill Health Centre in Lichfield are foremost examples of her many achievements. May she rest in peace.
Ye gods Greatorex is on about how a deceased woman was dressed . I can only assume this dressing obsession is some kind of strange psychological hang up from his childhood. You just don’t do this in this day and age.