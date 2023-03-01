Tributes have been paid to a former Lichfield councillor.

Margaret Stanhope MBE served as member of Lichfield District Council over a number of decades.

Cllr Thomas Marshall told a meeting of the local authority that his former Conservative colleague was “a real character”.

“Her 45 year stint as a member of this authority and its forerunner is unprecedented – the official recognition of her public service in the form of her MBE was very richly deserved.

“Margaret’s desire to represent the local community remained undiminished throughout her adult life.

“For the two decades I knew her she was a leading light of this place. She was always authoritative, straight talking, impecably-mannered and impeccably dressed too.

“Her ability to state her case clearly and with gravitas earned her enormous respect. Her inimitable laugh was a very endearing characteristic.

“All who knew her have been very fortunate – she has definitely enhanced and brightened the lives of a great many.”

