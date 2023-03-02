Blue badge holders have been reassured they will be given the opportunity to offer their views as part of a trial pedestrianisation of Lichfield city centre.

On street bays on roads have been removed as part of the measures which will see traffic banned between midday and 9pm each day.

But the move sparked a backlash with more than a thousand people signing a petition against the changes.

A series of consultation events have been launched, with one taking place at the Lichfield Guildhall yesterday (1st March).

A second event at Boley Park has reached capacity for numbers, but a Lichfield District Council spokesperson said opportunities to feedback would continue during the 18 month trial.

“We are keen to hear the views of everyone regarding the trial pedestrianisation. “The pedestrianisation workshop taking place at Boley Park Community Hall on 9th March is now fully booked but there will be other opportunities for Blue Badge holders and business owners to give their views throughout the trial period.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

The roads covered by the 18-month trial include Market Street, Conduit Street, Tamworth Street, Breadmarket Street and Bore Street.