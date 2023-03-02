A Lichfield councillor has drawn criticism after he questioned the merits of efforts to tackle climate change.

Cllr Thomas Marshall told councillors they were “being led up the garden path” after they discussed the use of electric vehicles.

The Armitage with Handsacre Conservative member added that carbon net zero was “incorrect”.

“I may be singling myself out as a heretic, but lots of reports have suggested petrol cars are just as good for the environment as electric cars. The mining necessary for electric cars is shown to be extremely detrimental to the environment. “It’s also now come to light that electric cars, because they are much much heavier than petrol or diesel, use their tyres up much more quickly. I can attest to that as for the last 18 months I’ve driven electric and it absolutely eats tyres. “We should not just assume that because Greta Thunberg says we should all be driving electric cars that that is necessarily the case. “I do think we are being led up the garden path by this Government and others. Carbon net zero is incorrect and it needs to be totally reassessed. The point about electric vehicles is misguided and we need to take a nuanced approach to this. “If it wasn’t for the tax breaks I enjoy as a company car driver [with an electric vehicle] I would still be driving a diesel car.” Cllr Thomas Marshall, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Marshall’s views on climate change were criticised by Cllr Dave Robertson, Labour member for Curborough ward, who said he “could not believe” such a position was being put forward.

Labour colleague Cllr Paul Taylor, who represents the Chasetown ward, added:

“I was sat next to Cllr Marshall when he gave this climate change denial speech – I was absolutely gobsmacked. “It is unbelievable.” Cllr Paul Taylor, Lichfield District Council

A member of Cllr Marshall’s own party also sought to distance themselves from his position on climate change.

Highfield ward representative Cllr Wai-Lee Ho has previously spoken about “raising the profile of the climate crisis” and questioning “what will it cost our children and their children if we don’t tackle climate change right now”.

Cllr Ho told Lichfield Live:

“I do not share the same views as Cllr Marshall on electric cars. “I think electric cars are the future – and perhaps even hydrogen powered cars.” Cllr Wai-Lee Ho, Lichfield District Council

“Dangerously out of touch”

Prospective councillors have also moved to question the views of Cllr Marshall.

Jamie Christie, who will stand for the Liberal Democrats in the Leomansley ward in the May local elections, said the views were not compatible with the council’s own net zero targets.

“I was very disappointed to hear recent Conservative comments that promoting electric vehicles is misguided. “Climate change is one of the most important problems facing us today. If elected, I and other Liberal Democrats would keep pushing for more ambitious action in Lichfield to reduce carbon emissions. “Lichfield District Council have set a target to have net zero emissions by 2035, which is an admirable aim that we fully support. But progress has been very slow, and recent comments by a Lichfield councillor have shown that the Conservative council are dangerously out of touch with the realities of the climate emergency. “We all have our part to play in leaving younger generations a world worth living in, and as Liberal Democrats we will be bold and hard-working to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels.” Jamie Christie

James Blackman, who will stand for Labour in the Leomansley ward at the local elections, said: