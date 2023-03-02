Four activists from the Palestine Action group have been arrested after a protest in Shenstone.

A van was parked up alongside the Elbit Systems factory on Lynn Lane this morning (2nd March), with protestors then taking to the roof of the vehicle and raising the Palestinian flag.

Palestine Action say the protest was against engines manufactured at the site it says are used in drones operated by the Israeli military.

A spokesperson said:

“Elbit Systems are the majority provider of weaponry to the Israeli military, supplying 85% of its drones and land-based military equipment, including a vast range of surveillance, munitions, ammunition, software and other military technologies. “Their Shenstone subsidiary specialises in making engines for military drones.” Palestine Action spokesperson

An Elbit Systems UK spokesperson said:

“Shortly after 8am a vehicle was driven at speed into a crash barrier protecting a side wall of UAV Engines Limited in Shenstone. “Our security team were able to prevent any further damage being caused by the passengers of the vehicle. “The site and its operations were completely unaffected and thankfully no one was injured. “We will work with the authorities to prosecute any person or group threatening the safety of our staff or their important work providing critical support to the British armed forces.” Elbit Systems UK spokesperson

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson confirmed the arrest of four people in connection with the incident.