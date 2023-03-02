Drivers in Lichfield face more disruption as a major roadworks programme is set to begin on the A38.

National Highways has confirmed resurfacing of the carriageway between Fradley and Barton-under-Needwood will start on Monday (6th March).

The project will be carried out in phases and will also include repairs to safety barriers, drainage systems, street lighting and road markings.

Ian Doust, from National Highways, said:

“We have brought this package of works together so we can get as much done as possible in one hit which will reduce the need to return here in the future and minimise disruption. “During any closures we will be working with the local authorities to use that time to carry out litter picks, while it is safe for workers to do so, and avoiding the need for a further closure. “We do understand that any roadworks can cause some disruption and we would urge drivers to allow extra time for journeys if travelling along the A38 while the scheme is taking place. “It is vitally important that we carry out this maintenance to help protect the thousands of motorists who use the A38 every day and to ensure their journeys are as reliable and smooth as they can be.” Ian Doust, National Highways

The roadworks are the latest project to cause delays for motorists in Lichfield after emergency gas main repairs at Trent Valley island – which could continue until 10th March – led to major tailbacks on a number of routes, including the A38.

The works starting on Monday include:

6th March to 8th May : Full closures from 8pm until 6am of the A38 southbound between Branston Junction and Hilliard’s Cross junction, including a northbound lane two closure.

: Full closures from 8pm until 6am of the A38 southbound between Branston Junction and Hilliard’s Cross junction, including a northbound lane two closure. 8th May to 18th July: Full closures of the A38 northbound from 8pm until 6am, between Hilliard’s Cross junction and Alrewas (A38/A513), including a southbound lane two closure.

Full closures of the A38 northbound from 8pm until 6am, between Hilliard’s Cross junction and Alrewas (A38/A513), including a southbound lane two closure. 17th July to 6th September: A 24/7 closure of Rykneld Street and Burton Road, and a lane one closure of the A38 northbound. During this phase, there will also be work on the A38 northbound overnight between Alrewas and Branston junction from 8pm to 6am, Monday to Friday.

A 24/7 closure of Rykneld Street and Burton Road, and a lane one closure of the A38 northbound. During this phase, there will also be work on the A38 northbound overnight between Alrewas and Branston junction from 8pm to 6am, Monday to Friday. 28th July to 31st July: Full closure of the A38 between Alrewas and Wychnor

Full closure of the A38 between Alrewas and Wychnor 4th August to 7th August: Full closure of the A38 between Alrewas and Wychnor

Full closure of the A38 between Alrewas and Wychnor 7th August to 19th August:Overnight closures of Gorshall service road and Branston Service road.

11th August to 19th August: Full closure of the A38 between Alrewas and Wychnor

For more information about the road closures visit the National Highways website.