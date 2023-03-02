People in Shenstone will be given advice on growing their own fruits and vegetables at a workshop this weekend.
The Dobbies Grow How session takes place at 10.30am on Saturday (4th March).
Suitable for gardeners of all levels, the workshop will see experts demonstrate the best way of growing bumper crops, focusing on tomatoes and hearty vegetables.
Sarah Murray, Dobbies’ partnership and events manager, said:
“We are always looking for ways to inspire people to get into gardening. In addition to being beneficial for the environment, growing your own has been shown to improve physical wellbeing and mental health – and it’s a fantastic way to watch your food spend.
“Customers in Shenstone are encouraged to stop by and attend this free workshop where they’ll learn how to plant and harvest delicious fresh produce.”Sarah Murray, Dobbies