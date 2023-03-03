Chasetown’s bid to gatecrash the play-off party will face another tough test as they travel to a Coleshill Town side with their own designs on exending their season.

The hosts sit one place off and two points behind Sporting Khalsa who occupy the crucial fifth place.

But The Scholars are themselves only seven points adrift of the play-off berths and will know that a win tomorrow (4th March) would throw them right into the mix.

Both sides go into the game on the back of a win in their last outings and will hope to set the tone for their respective promotion pushes.

Kick-off at Coleshill’s Pack Meadow home is at 3pm. Admission is £10 adults and £8 concessions, with under 12s going free.