Comedian Ed Byrne is bringing his new stand-up show to the Lichfield Garrick.

Tragedy Plus Time will see the star of shows such as Live at The Apollo, Mock the Week and QI will be at the city theatre on 11th October.

A spokesperson for the Lichfield Garrick said:

“With legions of fans both in the UK and abroad, Ed remains the observational stand-up to see.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets for the show are £30.50 and can be booked online.