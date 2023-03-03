Efforts are ongoing to tackle a gas problem that has caused major traffic disruption in Lichfield – leading a councillor to question why work is not taking place around the clock.

Cadent has been carrying out emergency repairs at Trent Valley island since Wednesday (1st March)

But the installation of temporary traffic lights has led to major delays for motorists at the key junction.

Cllr Alan White, who represents the Whittington and Streethay ward at Lichfield District Council, approached Cadent for an update on when the work would be completed.

A response from the company said there was no immediate end in sight as the source of an “escape” was still being sought.

“We have looked into site setup and have instructed the company who look after our traffic management to make and deploy additional signage in strategic locations to advise motorists to take an alternate route where possible. “The teams have been working today [3rd March] to trace the escape but I’m not yet in a position to be able to provide an estimated timescale for when the roads will be clear.” Cadent response to Cllr Alan White

Cllr White had previously called for motorists to have patience while the works were completed.

He told Lichfield Live that the response he had received was “disappointing”.

“The amount of disruption being caused by the work would surely warrant round the clock work to finish the job. “I will be pressing Cadent to speed up the work so people’s lives can get back to normal.” Cllr Alan White, Lichfield District Council

Lichfield Live has approached Cadent for comment.