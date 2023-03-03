Council chiefs insist they will push ahead with efforts to go carbon neutral and improve electric vehicle infrastructure despite a Lichfield councillor questioning the value of such steps.

The pledge from Cllr Angela Lax, cabinet member for ecology and climate change, follows comments made by her Conservative colleague Cllr Thomas Marshall.

The member for Armitage with Handsacre told a meeting of Lichfield District Council this week that they were “being led up the garden path” on efforts to tackle climate change.

His comments drew criticism from other members in his own party and elsewhere in the chamber.

And now senior figures in the Conservative group have reassured residents that the planning committee chair’s views are not those of the council.

Cllr Lax said the local authority had a “moral duty” to protect the planet.

“Let me make it absolutely clear that the leader of Lichfield District Council, Cllr Doug Pullen, and myself as the cabinet member for ecology and climate change, together with the cabinet and Conservative councillors fully support our ambition to be carbon neutral by 2050. “We have a moral duty to protect our planet for future generations. You can see the climate action we are taking with initiatives across the district and with community groups on our climate change resources hub. “Since the cxouncil declared a Climate Emergency we have worked tirelessly to drive forwards the actions needed to get LDC carbon neutral by 2050 while growing our local economy. “Together with Staffordshire Wildlife, our nationally recognised ecology officers, have led the way in Lichfield District Council actioning a nature recovery declaration.” Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Marshall, who lists a fuel oil supplier on his register of interests, told his council colleagues that they shouldn’t drive electric vehicles “because Greta Thunberg says we should” – and said he only did so because of “the tax breaks” he receives as a company car driver.

But Cllr Lax insisted Lichfield District Council remained committed to supporting the roll-out of infrastructure to support drivers such cars.