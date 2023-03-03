A cabinet member says he does not regret the decision to outsource management of leisure centres in Lichfield and Burntwood after a move was agreed to bring them back in-house.
Lichfield District Council has agreed to end the deal with Freedom Leisure to run Burntwood Leisure Centre and Friary Grange Leisure Centre.
It comes after the chief executive of the external company had warned “difficult decisions” may need to be made as a result of rising energy costs and a reduction in financial support from the Government for the leisure sector.
Cllr Iain Eadie, deputy leader at Lichfield District Council, was questioned by Labour group leader Cllr Steve Norman on whether the agreement with Freedom Leisure had been one he regretted making.
“The decision the council entered into in handing over the management of our leisure centres was intended to bring benefits to users and the council in terms of the operating costs at the time.
“Do I regret the decision? No, we shouldn’t regret the decision because it was done for the right reasons.
“We could not foresee at the time the change of circumstances as a consequence of Covid, the impact that had on leisure centres – and they are still continuing to be felt today due to rising costs.”Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council
The ten year deal with Freedom Leisure was signed in 2018, but both parties have now agreed to terminate that agreement at the end of the month.
The decision came after a report revealed the operator had requested fresh financial support – and warned of full or partial closure of Burntwood Leisure Centre and Friary Grange Leisure Centre.
Cllr Eadie said:
“I don’t think the council had any choice other than to bring [the management]back in house if we want to see the centres continue to be available to our residents.”Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council
Reading between the lines then, we’ve already got two underused, overly expensive to run and maintain leisure centres. I know, let’s build another inadequately equipped leisure centre in the wrong part of the district on a green field site that we can’t afford. It’s tiresome now.
Alica are you for real, have you ever bin to Friary leisure centre or just spouting the first thing that enters your pretty little head
I was able to point out later in the meeting (you only get one oral, as opposed to written, question) that Freedom Leisure works with [24] other local authorities (including Stafford and Worcester) but it is only Lichfield District that is ending the contract – at Freedom Leisure’s request.
This was because it was clearly a bad agreement that was never going to last when the pressures of Covid and the lack of government support for energy costs – which applies to all councils, in the country hit the sector.