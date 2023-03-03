A cabinet member says he does not regret the decision to outsource management of leisure centres in Lichfield and Burntwood after a move was agreed to bring them back in-house.

Lichfield District Council has agreed to end the deal with Freedom Leisure to run Burntwood Leisure Centre and Friary Grange Leisure Centre.

It comes after the chief executive of the external company had warned “difficult decisions” may need to be made as a result of rising energy costs and a reduction in financial support from the Government for the leisure sector.

Cllr Iain Eadie, deputy leader at Lichfield District Council, was questioned by Labour group leader Cllr Steve Norman on whether the agreement with Freedom Leisure had been one he regretted making.

“The decision the council entered into in handing over the management of our leisure centres was intended to bring benefits to users and the council in terms of the operating costs at the time. “Do I regret the decision? No, we shouldn’t regret the decision because it was done for the right reasons. “We could not foresee at the time the change of circumstances as a consequence of Covid, the impact that had on leisure centres – and they are still continuing to be felt today due to rising costs.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

The ten year deal with Freedom Leisure was signed in 2018, but both parties have now agreed to terminate that agreement at the end of the month.

The decision came after a report revealed the operator had requested fresh financial support – and warned of full or partial closure of Burntwood Leisure Centre and Friary Grange Leisure Centre.

Cllr Eadie said: