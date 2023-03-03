The journey of food from farm to plate will be discussed at a Lichfield Literature Festival event this month.

Author and environmentalist Louise Gray will speak about her book, Avocado Anxiety: and Other Stories About Where Your Food Comes From, during an online talk on 23rd March.

A spokesperson said:

“Have you ever wondered who picked your Fairtrade banana? Or why we can buy British strawberries in April? Above all, how do we stop worrying about our food choices and start making decisions that make a difference? “In an effort to make sense of the complex food system we are all part of, Louise Gray decides to track the stories of our five-a-day, from farm to fruit bowl, and discover the impact that growing fruits and vegetables has on the planet. “Through visits to farms, interviews with scientists and trying to grow her own, she interrogates where our food actually comes from – and just how much it is fuelling the climate crisis.” Lichfield Literature Festival spokesperson

The event can be accessed via Zoom or a livestream at The Hub at St Mary’s. Tickets are £8 and can be booked online.