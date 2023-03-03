The first acts have been confirmed for the 2023 Lichfield Festival.

Taking place from 6th to 16th July, the event will once again feature a blend of music, dance, theatre, literary and community events.

Among the acts confirmed are folk singer-songwriter Kate Rusby and songwriter and artist Nitin Sawhney CBE.

Lichfield Cathedral will also host performances from the likes of Broadway star Melissa Errico and Jiaxin Lloyd Webber.

New festival associate artists have also been announced, with the Brodsky Quartet, pianist James Pearson and violinist Lizzie Ball joining the line-up.

The full schedule for the 2023 Lichfield Festival will be released later this month.