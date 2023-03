Members of a football team in Lichfield have helped give the city a spring clean as part of fundraising efforts.

Lichfield City’s girls under 11 side took part in a sponsored litter pick this week with the help of the Lichfield Litter Legends group.

The event is part of fundraising efforts ahead of a trip to compete in a tournament in Barcelona this summer.

People can donate online to help them hit their £1,500 target.