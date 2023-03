Lichfield will look to haul themselves back off the foot of the table when they welcome Burton this weekend.

Nuneaton’s win over Kenilworth last time out saw them take the upper hand over the Myrtle Greens at the foot of the table, with the two basement sides now separated by two points.

But Lichfield will need to find an improvement on their last outing against Burton when they went down 47-19 in the reverse fixture back in November.

Kick-off at Cooke Fields tomorrow (4th March) is at 3pm.