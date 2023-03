A show at the Lichfield Garrick is promising to take a “trip through the history of literature, feminism and gender”.

A Room of One’s Own will be at the city theatre on 15th March.

The Virginia Woolf work is being presented by Dyad Productions.

A spokesperson said:

“Rebecca Vaughan performs Woolf’s 1928 exploration of the impact of poverty and sexual inequality on intellectual freedom and creativity.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £20 and can be booked online.