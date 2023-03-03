A Shenstone nursery is celebrating after being rated “outstanding” in all areas by inspectors.

An Ofsted report praised the Rainbows Nursery, based at Greysbrooke Primary School, for creating an atmosphere where “children share a joy and excitement to learn”.

The inspectors added that staff were “passionate” about ensuring that youngsters at the early years setting were successful in learning new skills.

“Staff are experts in child development and know how young children learn. This helps children to make excellent progress. “Teaching is exemplary and focuses on the teaching of skills, noting children’s interests and supporting learning through play. “For example, staff have highlighted a need to support children’s small-muscle skills. As a result they have provided them with plenty of opportunities to press, squeeze, roll, pinch and pat homemade play dough. Children extend their experience because staff have supplied a variety of tools such as scissors, cutters and rolling pins to use in their play. “Parents appreciate the excellent support and advice staff offer. Communication is frequent and regular meetings and discussions to look at progress or concerns mean that parents know about their child’s development.” Ofsted report

The new ‘outstanding’ assessment has increased from a ‘good’ rating at the last inspection in 2017.