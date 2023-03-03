A regional rail improvement project will create the opportunity for more Cross City Line trains to call at Lichfield, transport and council chiefs have been told.

It comes after talks were held on the Midlands Rail Hub project, a proposed package of improvements for local railways.

Representatives from Staffordshire County Council, Midlands Connect, the Local Enterprise Partnership and Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce met at Lichfield City station to discuss the potential to return to pre-pandemic service levels on the Cross City Line.

The Midlands Rail Hub project would see a return to six trains per hour south of Four Oaks, but the meeting heard that four services per hour to and from Lichfield would be possible once new rolling stock arrives over the next 18 months.

Cllr Williams said:

“Improved connectivity is vital to vibrancy and regeneration of our urban centres, making them more attractive place to live, work and visit and attracting investment. “Better rail services encourage more people to travel by train, helping to reduce traffic on our roads, reducing congestion and carbon emissions. “We look forward to the reinstatement of the additional services on the Cross City Line as soon as possible.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

Midlands Connect says that the return to regular services will once again allow for a “turn up and go” service to operate on the Cross City Line and enable the easing of crowded carriages on services.

Karen Heppenstall, head of rail at the organisation, said:

“It’s great that Staffordshire County Council and business leaders in the county are supporting the Midlands Rail Hub. “It’s great to come to Lichfield to promote the Midlands Rail Hub. The proposals will benefit residents and those living all along the Cross City Line. “The project is supported throughout the region and the Midlands Rail Hub is a national project and we need to give the scheme the green light.” Karen Heppenstall, Midlands Connect

The West Midlands Rail Executive has also given support to calls for more services to operate between Lichfield and Birmingham.

Malcolm Holmes, executive director, said: