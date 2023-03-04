The battle to save a former church building in Burntwood for the community has taken another step forward.

The Chase Terrace Methodist Church building has been put up for sale after congregation numbers dwindled in the wake of the pandemic.

Burntwood Town Council has previously put forward a plan to bid up to £175,000 to retain the facility as a community building.

An application to Lichfield District Council to have the structure listed as an Asset of Community Value has now been approved.

Cllr Steve Norman, Labour representative for Chase Terrace ward at the district council, said:

“This means that we have six months to get a plan together to raise the funds to purchase the building and it cannot be sold to anyone else during that period. “Thanks to all residents who have signed the petition, the work behind the scenes of our town council staff and the support of council colleagues for making a successful case to the district council. “This decision supports the town’s Neighbourhood Plan, regarding retaining and enhancing existing community facilities and also retains the public investment made previously to provide a meeting room and kitchen in the building.” Cllr Steve Norman

A petition was launched in a bid to prevent the church being sold off for redevelopment after the for sale signs went up.

