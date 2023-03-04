Burntwood’s title charge will continue this weekend when they travel to Luctonians.

Josh Canning’s men have put themselves in pole position at the top of the table with 14 straight victories.

Their purple patch of form has seen The CCE Sportsway side open up a five point gap on second placed Harborne, while third placed Veseyans sit a further two points adrift.

Burntwood take on mid-table Luctonians today (4th March) and will hoping for a repeat of the reverse fixture when they ran out 33-7 winners in November.

They will likely also have a close eye on the clash between nearest rivals Harborne and Veseyans who also face off today.