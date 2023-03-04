Burntwood schools have swept the board at a public speaking competition.
Erasmus Darwin Academy won the Michael Fabricant and Arthur Price of England Schools Speaking Competition team prize at the Lichfield Guildhall last night (3rd March).
And there was more success for the school as Holly Davies was named joint-winner of the individual title with Luke Matheson from Chase Terrace Academy.
The motion up for debate was around whether the British monarchy should continue to reign.
Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said:
“The competition marked the 30th year since its foundation when I first approached the late John Price to provide cups for the event – and Arthur Price of England, now under his son Simon Price, have been involved ever since.
“Four of the schools argued for the motion, with The Friary School putting up a spirited and well-presented argument against the motion.
“The standard of the competition was incredibly high with all the schools putting up a brilliant performance.
“The judges did not base their decision on whether or not teams were for or against the motion, but on the strength of the argument, clarity, time keeping, and overall presentation among other factors.
“I know it was a very close decision and, in the end, the judges could not decide between two of the students for best overall speaker so, for the first time in 30 years, joint awards were made.”Michael Fabricant