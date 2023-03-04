Burntwood schools have swept the board at a public speaking competition.

Erasmus Darwin Academy won the Michael Fabricant and Arthur Price of England Schools Speaking Competition team prize at the Lichfield Guildhall last night (3rd March).

And there was more success for the school as Holly Davies was named joint-winner of the individual title with Luke Matheson from Chase Terrace Academy.

The motion up for debate was around whether the British monarchy should continue to reign.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said: