A set of CCTV cameras in Lichfield are being monitored live for the first time since they were installed more than six months ago, council chiefs have confirmed.

The system was upgraded near The Dimbles shops last year in a bid to cut anti-social behaviour and crime.

But it later emerged that while they were recording, the pictures from the cameras were not being monitored in real time due to a link with the central control room not being put in place.

Lichfield District Council said “assistance from a new supplier” meant a broadband line was now in place.

Councillor Richard Cox, the local authority’s cabinet member for community engagement, said: