People are being invited to help their skills bloom as a new flower arranging course launches in Lichfield.

The eight weeks of sessions will be delivered at South Staffordshire College in Lichfield from 17th April.

Each class runs from 6.30pm to 9pm.

A spokesperson said:

“If you are looking to improve on existing skills or even if you are starting with little knowledge this course is the stepping stone to a career or just for your own benefit and hobby.” South Staffordshire College spokesperson

For more details, visit the South Staffordshire College website.