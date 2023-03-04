Plans to build a new four bedroom home in Shenstone have been approved.

The proposals for land next to Derry House Farm on Birmingham Road have been given the green light by planning chiefs at Lichfield District Council.

The development will see the creation of a property with distinct ‘wings’.

A planning statement explained:

“Often a series of buildings maintain openness through a site ensuring users can see beyond built form into the distant to appreciate the countryside settings. “Single storey built form of small proportions allows views through a site and thus reduces the perception of impact on openness. “The premise of this proposal stems on ‘openness’ with a clear focus on space and void to avoid long monotonous facades that could cause visual impact. “This principle is embedded within the design with a focus on two distinct accommodation wings linked by a lightweight glazed foyer of a clear, smaller proportion creating a visual break between the two forms. “The ‘living’ wing is arranged with a view aspect out into the more prominent south and eastern faces and toward the garden. The orientation of this form creates a visual and physical connection that allows the occupiers to bring the outside ‘in’. “The ‘bedroom’ wing is arranged on the northern edge and along the quieter facade. Northern light also is ideal for sleeping quarters and thus is the ideal location for the bedroom spaces to be located. “ Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.