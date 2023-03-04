Chasetown picked up a point on the road at fellow play-off hopefuls Coleshill Town – but will feel they had the chances to return with a maximum haul.

The Scholars made a dream start with a goal inside the first five minutes. A left wing cross from Johno Atherton deflected into the path of Aaron Ashford who took a touch and fired low past Paul Hathaway.

Kris Taylor volleyed over the bar from close range as the visitors began to turn the screw.

The Scholars almost added a second just after the half hour. Skipper Danny O’Callaghan got his head on a cross and Hathaway quickly adjusted his feet to push the ball wide for a corner.

But Coleshill levelled two minutes before the interval when Amarvir Sandhu burst forward from the left back position and set up Kai Tonge who lifted the ball beyond Curtis Pond.

On the stroke of half time, O’Callaghan fired narrowly over the bar.

Chasetown were awarded a penalty on the hour when Ashford was adjudged to have been fouled, but Jack Langston fired his kick over the crossbar.

Neither side could force a break through and were forced to settle for a point that does little for either in the play-off race.