A talk in Lichfield will see a Staffordshire author lift the lid on the ship which transported James Cook on his first voyage to the South Seas.

Peter Moore, who teaches at the University of Oxford, will discuss his book The Endeavour as part of the Lichfield Literature Festival.

A spokesperson said:

“From acorn to seafloor, it is a story that ranges from the North Yorkshire Moors to the enchanting Pacific island of Otaheite, and from the Great Barrier Reef to New York harbour in 1776. “A quarter of a millennium after its short life, Endeavour remains a contested object that belongs both to the Age of Empire and the Age of Enlightenment. “To many in the west the ship has become a powerful example of progress and daring, while to others in the Pacific Endeavour remains a loathed symbol of British imperialism.” Lichfield Literature Festival spokesperson

Tickets to the talk at The Hub at St Mary’s are £15 and can be booked online.