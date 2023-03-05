An author will explore the work of female writers of Arab heritage at a talk in Lichfield.

Selma Dabbagh will appear at The George Hotel on 23rd March as part of the Lichfield Literature Festival.

A spokesperson said:

“It is a little-known secret that Arabic literature has a long tradition of erotic writing. Behind that secret lies another – that many of the writers are women. “We Wrote in Symbols celebrates the works of 75 of these female writers of Arab heritage who articulate love and lust with artistry and skill.” Lichfield Literature Festival spokesperson

Tickets for the event, which takes place at 10am, are £12 and can be booked online.