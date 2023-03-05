The Bishop of Lichfield has honoured individuals for their contributions to the life of churches and communities across the Midlands.

The Right Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave awarded the St Chad’s Medals to six lay people from across the Diocese of Lichfield.

Vicki Adamson, Ann Fisher, Jenny Green, Nita Heath, Robert Mountford and Alan Warrilow received the accolade at Lichfield Cathedral, the ancient seat of St Chad.

Bishop Michael said: