The Bishop of Lichfield has honoured individuals for their contributions to the life of churches and communities across the Midlands.
The Right Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave awarded the St Chad’s Medals to six lay people from across the Diocese of Lichfield.
Vicki Adamson, Ann Fisher, Jenny Green, Nita Heath, Robert Mountford and Alan Warrilow received the accolade at Lichfield Cathedral, the ancient seat of St Chad.
Bishop Michael said:
“It is a great pleasure to recognise these people and their vital, sustained contributions which can easily fly under the radar.
“Lay people are the glue that hold churches and communities together across the Diocese of Lichfield. The St Chad’s Medal is one way of recognising their tireless service while encouraging more people to follow Christ in the footsteps of St Chad, partnering with others in their communities to seek the common good.
“I always enjoy receiving nominations and would welcome even more from across our diocese.”The Right Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave, Bishop of Lichfield