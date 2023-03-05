A new campaign is urging drivers in Lichfield and Burntwood to switch off their engines in a bid to cut air pollution.

Staffordshire County Council is encouraging businesses and organisations to become anti-idling zones throughout March.

The Staffs Engine Switch Off initiative aims to reduce the amount of pollution produced by car engines.

Cllr Simon Tagg, cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We are delighted to be launching this initiative to help tackle air pollution in Staffordshire. “This is a great opportunity for businesses and organisations to get involved, make a change and help clean up the air we all breathe. “We’re calling on organisations to make their premises an anti-idling zone and then calling on individuals to join in by choosing to switch off their engines during various activities. This could include switching off when charging a mobile phone, waiting for someone, making deliveries, running the heater, or running the aircon. “By working together and making small changes we can make a big difference. I’d urge everyone to get involved by signing up and please remember to share pictures of your banner outside your workplace on social media with the hashtag #StaffsEngineSwitchOff.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

Everyone signing up will receive an anti-idling pack containing a banner for their car park, signs for lampposts, staff room posters and an email template to send to staff.

More details on how to sign up are available online.