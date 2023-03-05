The number of educational psychologists employed by Staffordshire County Council is being boosted by a quarter as part of a recruitment drive.

It comes following what the authority says is “increased demand” for services across schools and pre-schools

The move will see ten new specialists recruited by the council.

The recruitment drive comes as the Government publishes its SEND and AP Improvement Plan, which sees extra investment in training so children can get the help they need earlier.

Cllr Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education, said:

“We know that young people nationally can face a range of challenges when it comes to their education, and we are committed to doing everything we can to support those in Staffordshire. “Education psychologists make a unique contribution to the wellbeing of children and young people, and their expertise helps us ensure that every child in the county can reach their full potential. “The plans revealed by the government today show just how important education psychologists are to the wellbeing of children, especially those with SEND, so that every child gets the help they need. “Our extra investment in the service means there will be more education psychologists to support children, young people and families in the county. “We are especially looking for people who are passionate about their work, share our vision for children and young people and truly make a difference to their lives.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

Education psychologists work closely with children and young people, their teachers, parents and other professionals to develop good practice through strategies, interventions and strategic work in schools, pre-school settings and the community.

Applications are open with interviews scheduled to be held on 30th March. For more information, visit careers.staffordshire.gov.uk.