An evening with West End performers is coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

The theatre will host the likes of Glenn Carter, Jonathan Dudley, Keith Jack and Mike Holloway when Dreamcoat Stars comes to the city on Wednesday (8th March).

Hits from shows such as Joseph, Jesus Christ Superstar, Wicked, Phantom of the Opera, Jersey Boys and Moulin Rouge will be served up on the evening.

A spokesperson said:

“Experience powerful star vocals in a musical evening of West End and Broadway classics.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £28 and can be booked online.