Amended plans have been submitted to convert a Lichfield house into a shared property.

The original proposals for 133 Weston Road were to add two extensions to turn it into house in multiple occupation (HMO).

But now amended plans have been drawn up which would see it converted to ten rather than 12 bedrooms.

The proposal to turn the house into a HMO has already drawn objections from neighbours, while Lichfield Civic Society has said it would “result in serious over-development of the site”.

One resident sent an objection to Lichfield District Council warning that the development would have “a negative impact on the character of the neighbourhood”.

“Weston Road is a quiet residential street with a mix of family homes and smaller properties. The proposed HMO will be out of keeping with the surrounding properties, and will detract from the overall appearance of the street.

Another objector added:

“This traditional semi-detached property is not an ideal place for a 12 bedroom HMO.”

Full details on the amended proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.