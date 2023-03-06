An organisation supporting people with visual impairments in Burntwood has celebrated its tenth anniversary.

The Burntwood In-Sight Group was founded a decade ago when local resident Carol Trigg lost a significant portion of her eyesight.

What started as a coffee morning and awareness day soon became a broader organisation offering a range of support.

Carol said:

“For the past ten years, the group has met monthly, even switching to weekly telephone calls and a monthly online meeting during Covid lockdowns.

“Over the years, our meetings have included a variety of talks, some directly related to issues which face those with visual impairment and some of more general interest.

“The group has also made a number of additional visits, including Cannock Chase Museum and The Beacon Centre for the Blind in Wolverhampton, as well as the annual Sight Village event in Birmingham.

“Theatre trips have become a regular part of the programme, members attending performances which offer audio description and a touch tour of the stage before the production.

“New members have continued to join the group over its ten years some being referred by nurse practitioners and social services rehabilitation officers others have learned of the group by word of mouth.”

Carol Trigg