An organisation supporting people with visual impairments in Burntwood has celebrated its tenth anniversary.
The Burntwood In-Sight Group was founded a decade ago when local resident Carol Trigg lost a significant portion of her eyesight.
What started as a coffee morning and awareness day soon became a broader organisation offering a range of support.
Carol said:
“For the past ten years, the group has met monthly, even switching to weekly telephone calls and a monthly online meeting during Covid lockdowns.
“Over the years, our meetings have included a variety of talks, some directly related to issues which face those with visual impairment and some of more general interest.
“The group has also made a number of additional visits, including Cannock Chase Museum and The Beacon Centre for the Blind in Wolverhampton, as well as the annual Sight Village event in Birmingham.
“Theatre trips have become a regular part of the programme, members attending performances which offer audio description and a touch tour of the stage before the production.
“New members have continued to join the group over its ten years some being referred by nurse practitioners and social services rehabilitation officers others have learned of the group by word of mouth.”Carol Trigg
Carol invited Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant along to help mark the milestone.
He said:
“I was delighted to be asked by Carol to open their celebrations and help her cut the tenth anniversary cake with a hungry looking guide dog, Laura, looking on!
“This wonderful group was formed when Carol suddenly lost a significant proportion of her vision.
“She organised an event to raise awareness – this was successful in putting her in touch with others with visual impairment and the first tangible outcome of this meeting was the formation of Burntwood In-Sight Group, now celebrating its tenth anniversary.”Michael Fabricant
The group meets on the first Saturday of each month between 2.30pm and 4.30pm at Chasetown Methodist Church. Anyone interested in joining the Burntwood In-Sight Group can contact Carol Trigg on 01543 670822 or email carol.trigg@icloud.com.