A new member the cabinet will not be appointed to replace a councillor who was removed from the Lichfield District Council leadership group.

Cllr Andy Smith will combine his current role leading on leisure and parks with the waste and recycling portfolio, the local authority has confirmed.

It comes after Cllr Liz Little lost her place on the cabinet after she was forced to stand as an independent in the wake of criticism she made about her de-selection as a Conservative candidate in the May local elections.

It means the cabinet group will now be made up of six members rather than seven: