A club says a programme of activities is underway – and is inviting more local men to join them.

The Lichfield Beacon Probus Club recently held an annual snooker tournament and have other speakers, visits and events lined up.

A spokesperson said:

“We are a club of retired or soon to be retired professional and businessmen meeting monthly at St Matthew’s Social Club in Burntwood. New members are welcome.” Lichfield Beacon Probus Club spokesperson

For more information, email lichfieldbeacon@gmail.com or call 07799 412274.