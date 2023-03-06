Organisers at an environmental group in Lichfield say they would welcome the chance to “enlighten” a local councillor who questioned the value of carbon net zero efforts.

Cllr Thomas Marshall told a meeting of Lichfield District Council last week that they were “being led up the garden path” in efforts to tackle climate change.

The comments from the Conservative member for Armitage with Handsacre have drawn criticism from both sides of the chamber, while the cabinet member for climate change has insisted that the local authority would push ahead with carbon net zero aims.

Now the Zero Carbon Lichfield group has said it was disappointed by Cllr Marshall’s “close-minded” attitude to the issue.

“Transition Lichfield and Zero Carbon Lichfield have been liaising with Lichfield District Council for a number of years on carbon reduction strategies and presented opportunities to council leaders on the positive financial benefits of a locally-based approach to net zero. “What a close-minded and selfish attitude Cllr Marshall has in relation to the climate emergency. “We would welcome the opportunity to enlighten him.” Zero Carbon Lichfield spokesperson

Cllr Marshall had told the meeting that people shouldn’t drive electric vehicles “because Greta Thunberg says we should” – and said he only did so because of “the tax breaks” he receives as a company car driver.

“I may be singling myself out as a heretic, but lots of reports have suggested petrol cars are just as good for the environment as electric cars. The mining necessary for electric cars is shown to be extremely detrimental to the environment. “I do think we are being led up the garden path by this Government and others. Carbon net zero is incorrect and it needs to be totally reassessed.” Cllr Thomas Marshall, Lichfield District Council

But some members of the council have criticised Cllr Marhsall’s comments, with Labour’s Cllr Paul Taylor saying he was “gobsmacked”, while Conservative member Cllr Wai-Lee Ho said he did not share the position of the council’s planning committee chair on electric vehicles.

Zero Carbon Lichfield’s spokesperson added: