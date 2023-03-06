A live screening of Heathers the Musical will be shown at the Lichfield Garrick.

Based on the hit film, the award-winning production will be shown on screen on 28th March.

Filmed in its original London home, The Other Palace, Heathers the Musical follows Westerberg High student Veronica Sawyer, whose dreams of popularity finally start to come true when she’s taken under the wings of the three beautiful, yet impossibly cruel Heathers.

A Lichfield Garrick spokesperson said:

“But when mysterious new kid, teen rebel JD arrives in town, Veronica realises that while it might kill to be a nobody, it’s murder being a somebody.”

Tickets are £17 and can be booked online.